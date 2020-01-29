College of business hires new dean

Dr. Michael T. Stratton will join the GC campus as the new business dean for the college of business, starting July 1.

Stratton is currently a professor of management at the University of North Carolina Asheville, where he has worked for nearly 10 years. During his time at the university, Stratton has served as Unit Head for the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, AACSB, and chair of the department of management and accountancy.

Dr. Costas Spirou, provost and vice president for academic affairs at GC, said that Stratton’s previous experience at UNC Asheville prepared him well for the position as dean.

“Dr. Stratton was a leader of one of the largest academic departments at UNC Asheville, and he has deep experience with accreditation, increasing faculty scholarship and expanding undergraduate student research,” Spirou said. “I look forward to his contributions when he arrives on campus.”

Stratton was originally attracted to GC’s inclusive culture and values. He plans to work closely with faculty and students to “further expand courses and programs.”

“As someone who benefited immensely by the faculty-student relationship at a small undergraduate liberal arts university,” Stratton said. “I want to ensure students that I will be accessible and available - to listen and learn from them.”

After meeting with Stratton, Spirou said that he found him to be “an impressive academic and administrative leader.”

“Dr. Stratton shares our vision for student success, and I know that he will continue our efforts to expand undergraduate student research and encourage our faculty to serve as student mentors,” Spirou said.

Stratton will remain a faculty member at UNC Asheville until he transitions to Georgia College. He says he will also use this time to conduct academic research.

“I am currently on a research sabbatical writing manuscripts on topics of management pedagogy including a study on the use of social media memes as an innovative student-centered learning tool that fosters student creativity and critical thinking,” Stratton said.

Stratton received his master’s in public administration and Ph.D. in public administration and policy from Nelson A. Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy at the University at Albany, State University of New York. He has an undergraduate degree in integrated liberal studies from Western New England University.

In his spare time, Stratton enjoys spending time with his partner Dan and their four labrador dogs: Nero, Tag, Happy and Disney.