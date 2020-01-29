Student discovers prime hot wing hot spot

The little red shack on the corner of South Elbert Street and South Franklin Street is more than meets the eye to many Milledgeville residents. AJ’s Hot Wings To Go is the spot for southern food lovers and wing connoisseurs in middle Georgia. Milledgeville is home to many restaurants that serve wings, but there is something special about the atmosphere and experience of AJ’s.

The restaurant’s most popular item is in the title—hot wings. Aside from the popular hot flavored wings, AJ’s offers a variety of sizes and flavors to satisfy all wing lovers and their differing tastes.

Robert Story, a junior management major, knows what he is looking for when it comes to finding the perfect wing. He decided that now was his time to see if AJ’s lives up to his expectations of the best wings in town.

“The chicken wings were great,” Story said. “Most of them were pretty crispy. Some of the wings had dark meat on them, which I’m not a fan of. I got twelve hot wings, which are my favorite. The wing sauce was pretty good, and they put the perfect amount on the wings. It wasn’t overbearingly hot, I was expecting it to burn way worse.”

James Oscar, a chef at AJ’s, has spent the last two years perfecting the art of cooking chicken wings. He makes hundreds of wings each day in AJ’s eclectic establishment.

“My favorite part about working here is getting to see the customers I love every day and getting to make them food,” Oscar said. “The food and the people make this place so special, and I’ve loved coming to work every day for the past 2 years. My coworkers are great too, they help make this place as enjoyable and as amazing as it is.”

“I definitely will be back,” Story said. “The more wings, the better they tasted. They were extremely fresh. James was giving me awesome recommendations, and I can’t wait to try them.”

Southern food lovers all around Milledgeville gravitate to this tiny business on the side of the road. It’s wear and tear look gives it authenticity, and it is visible that AJ’s wings has been loved for many years, and will be for many more years to come.

“I’ve been coming to AJ’s since I was a freshman,” said Ford Stroup, a junior mass communications major, “I love both the hot and the honey hot wings, and they always have such great deals and prices. I’ll definitely keep going there until I graduate.”

AJ’s Hot Wings To-Go is located on 400 S. Elbert St., and is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and is closed on Sundays. Their dine-in restaurant is located at 2601 N. Columbia St., and their hours are Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.