Times Talk delivers news to GC community

Students gather together on Wednesdays to listen to GC’s Times Talk. The purpose of Times Talk is to provide vibrant, informative civil public discussion on local and global issues.

Professor J. Hoffman, a rhetoric professor and the creator of Times Talk is dedicated to connecting students to the real world through Times Talk. Different facilitators come every week to discuss various topics. Students come and engage in open discussion and indulge on a free slice of pizza.

At the beginning of each semester Hoffman put out an open call for facilitators and topics and fill in the schedule on a first come first served basis. Since 2005, Times Talk has been every Wednesday of Fall and Spring semesters for the GC and Milledgeville community and has run continuously.

“I think Times Talk represents the essence of the responsibility of a Liberal Arts University, to inform, educate, and inspire the next generation of civic leaders,” said Hoffman. “ I’d love to see all our community members take part and join the conversation.” Hoffman encourages students to make connections and relationships with guests who attend Times Talk.

Students have the opportunity to learn more about things happening in the world in 50 minutes from 12:00 to 12:50. They have recently moved from the back of the second floor, and they are now located in the Pat Peterson Museum Education room on the second floor of Russell library.

Times Talk this past Wednesday January 22, celebrated GC winning a Gold Seal for excellence in student engagement and shared all of GC’s recent voting successes and also discussed ways to improve GC’s student voting rates in this year’s election. With the help of this particular Times Talk, students were able to find resources to help them with the voter registration process.

The discussion was led by the first-time facilitator of the week and president of Bobcats Vote RSO, Ruby Zimmerman, senior political science and rhetoric double major.

“I love hearing everybody’s opinions on different issues,” said Zimmerman. “I’ve attended many in my past four years here at GC, but this is the first one I led.” Zimmerman’s discussions went from voter registration and upcoming elections in Georgia to the importance of political literacy and worldly issues.

“I wish more people knew about it,” said Emma Perry, junior mass communications major and a frequent go-er of Times Talk. “If we could get the word out a bit more on campus then I think that would make it better.”

Perry has invited many friends and other people to see what Times Talk is all about. By having more people attend Times Talk, both the facilitators and students can look forward to more lively and open discussions.

According to Hoffman, in the course of 15 years they have had over 412 discussions in which over 14,000 students, faculty, staff and Milledgeville community participants have talked about over 800 NYT articles and consumed approximately 2400 pizzas.

“Just bring your brain, we’ll supply the pizza,” said Hoffman.