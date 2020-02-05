Men’s basketball tops Augusta 69-66

GC men’s basketball continues their dominance as they extend their win streak to four games after a decisive victory over conference foe Augusta. GC squeezed out a dramatic win 69-66 after junior guard Jordan Thomas hit a few clutch free throws to seal the win.

The Bobcats stay hot thanks to another monster game from Thomas who tallied 27 points, rained in four 3-pointers and racked up three steals.

“We get energy from defense,” Thomas said. “When we focus on defense most of the time we have energy so that makes our offense better which makes us win more games.”

A hot start helped keep momentum when Augusta began to rally back at the end of the first half.

“I feel that we came out in the first half with energy and it was the biggest thing we were looking for,” Thomas said. “Even though when they battled back in the first half, I feel like we still stayed composed and we just stayed strong and kept the lead and never gave the lead back.”

The game came down to the wire as the Bobcats tried to play keep away for the last six minutes, but freshman guard Justin Cave stepped up big and made some winning plays.

“I told him during the first half because he was off; I told him you gone hit some big shots at the end because I knew he can get hot quick,” Thomas said. “Once he got that backdoor layup, I knew he was gonna hit his next shot because he hit two.”

Sophomore forward Chris Parks also stepped up big in the second half as he hit three 3-pointers including a cold-blooded dagger with a minute left.

Coach Ganious stuck to his game plan and the players executed.

“The game plan was to take away their shooters and to try and just limit their big man,” Gainous said. “He had 19 [points] and 18 [rebounds], but I thought we battled him. The guys executed the game plan just trying to take away the 3.”

Although the Bobcats were on a hot streak, Augusta is a perennial power in the PBC conference with a record of 11-6 entering the game. The Bobcats came in and took care of business and showed the conference they are a team to be reckoned with.

With this win, GC is now tied for second in the PBC with a record of 6-4 against conference opponents.

“We’re .500 again,” Gainous said. “We’re 9-9. We’ve been talking about that. We were four or five games below .500. We’re on a mission to get right to the top of the peach belt and we’re on our way.”

The Bobcats return to action today, Feb. 5, on the road against conference foe Columbus St. (12-5, 7-5 PBC) at 7:30 p.m.