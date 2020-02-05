New provost is a familiar face on campus

Costas Spirou is GC’s new Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs.

According to Spirou’s professional profile, before becoming Provost he was the Associate Provost for Academic Affairs and director of the graduate school here at GC. Spirou has also taught as a professor and served as Chair of the Department of Government and Sociology.

Spirou is also excited about the changes that are coming to the GC campus. “There are a lot of things happening at the university. We have just launched the Andulsia Institute, which is a new initiative. We have launched a liberal studies institute and those are very exciting. Of course we are ready to launch an honors college here at the university,” said Spirou

Spirou is also excited about some of the more hands on opportunities coming to GC.“ Another one that is very exciting is GC Journey,” said Spirou. ‘

The research indicates that students that participate in what they called high impact practices, they are more likely to be successful. They are more likely to graduate. They are more likely to move on and more likely to transition into the next aspect of their work.

GC Journeys is described on the GC webpage as “being a transformative, creative and unique approach designed to promote preeminence and graduate students who are consummate thinkers and active citizens.”

Students have also expressed their excitement about Spirou stepping into his new position as provost. “During his time as interim Provost he worked steadily with my committee to meet the needs of students. I am extremely happy to see him move into the new position of provost,” said Taylor Carswell. Carswell is a senior accounting major and former chairwoman of SGA’s academic affairs committee.

Spirou has had an extremely successful career at GC, but is also successful in his career as an author. Spirou has four books published and is currently working on several new projects as well.

“When you are a writer and author, I would say that the word that comes to my mind is perseverance,” Spirou said. You have to persevere. So you know that writing is a process you never really arrive there. You have to keep writing, you have to keep changing.”

Spirou cites his work and dedication as an author as something that prepared him for his role as provost. Spirou’s books normally touch on the subject of refining and redevelopment or urban culture and communities.