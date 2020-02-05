New year. New Decade

The 1920s had trends of its own: the Charleston swept the nation’s dance halls, beauty pageants came into vogue, flappers danced the night away and radio broadcast jazz nationwide. 100 years later, trends evolved into much more. From Internet challenges to hoverboards, GC faculty and students have much to say about trends they wish to leave in the past and ones they wish to carry forward. Here’s to the new 20s!

With the birth of a new decade, faculty and students look forward to personal and public growth. Many students hope to see progress for new generations to come.

“I think people are just excited about the possibilities a new decade can bring,” said Emma Petrick, a senior economics major. “It’s a start to a new era, a new frontier and that’s an electric feeling.”

Aside from personal growth, GC students hope for generational growth as a whole. Students are optimistic for what the future brings. Many look forward to seeing their generation make its own history. But as some are hopeful, others are wary.

“Honestly, the presidential election in November is going to color the whole decade - no matter who wins and who loses,” said Dr. Lee Gillis, department chair of psychological science.

As for new trends, students want to see advancements in fashion, technology, fads, and activism. The anticipation of new music is something students are looking forward to as well. Students also predict old trends such as vinyl records, bangs, and 90s couture will return.

According to “W” magazine, “while some trends are still in one day and out the next, others have a longer shelf life if they’re in sync with what we need, rather than what we want at any given moment.” As younger consumers become both more engaged and influential, trends of the past are returning more quickly.

Trends cycle much more quickly than in the past simply because there is so much visual information out there constantly repopulating social media feeds. But nostalgia is also on students’ minds, especially with the recent return of 80s fashion (mom jeans, retro windbreakers, etc.). Students are right in their prediction of trends being recycled.

Nonetheless, memes will continue on, especially with the introduction of “WW3 jokes.” Many even said they are looking forward to the potential legalization of marijuana. More importantly, climate activism will take the spotlight.

“I think trends regarding climate change will take off,” said Caroline Lord, a junior mass communication major. “People are looking for more and more ways to be sustainable and recycle.”

Some are unsure of future trends. The unpredictability of technology (i.e. virtual reality) and the invasion of privacy loom over faculty and students’ heads. While some joke about upcoming trends, others focus on the question mark of what’s to come.

“I think trends are so unpredictable that we won’t know until they get here, especially with how much influence social media has on our culture,” said Wade Smith, a sophomore marketing major. “There’s no telling where we’ll be by 2030.”

New trends can excite students but also alarm them. Although no one knows what trends this new decade holds, faculty and students know what trends they want out of the picture. The mention of “hot girl summer” has students’ eyes rolling as well as repetitive Vine memes. From movie remakes to low-rise jeans, trends that make students cringe are a thing of the past. More seriously, students are tired of body-shaming, diversity exclusion, and unhealthy habits such as vaping.

“Juuls and other vapes were made to help people quit smoking but have become a horrible trend that people think makes them look cool,” Lord said.

As for GC trends, students are calling for the addition of pedestrian warning lights to prevent accidents at crosswalks throughout campus.

Trends both new and old continue to mold generations. They can be recycled, reused, or done away with completely. What trends do you think will stay or go this decade?