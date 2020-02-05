Softball’s Coy nominated for Wooden Award

GC senior Amber Coy has been nominated and named a semifinalist for the Wooden Award. Coy is one of five athletes chosen from Division II, and is the third Bobcat to have ever been nominated. Only 22 semifinalists were selected from all divisions of the NCAA.

The Wooden Award is named after coach John Wooden, who was both an outstanding coach and admired role model for student athletes across the country. This award is one of the most prestigious nominations that a student athlete can receive, and is given to an athlete that shows sincere character both on and off the field.

Coy has been a starter for the softball team all four years of her college career, and has demonstrated extreme leadership throughout her time at GC.

“I was very grateful; I had no idea it was coming,” Coy said.“When they asked for my resume, I felt very honored, and when I received my letters of recommendation, it was very touching to see that that many people cared about me.”

Coy is a senior nursing major at GC with a 3.9 GPA. She is from Warner Robins, where she grew up playing multiple sports, but in high school she realized that softball had her heart.

“She is such a hardworking, loyal and trustworthy person,” said GC softball coach Jamie Grodecki. “You can always count on her, and all of her teammates know that. She’s always been a good kid. Even since her freshman year people have looked up to her. I think that’s because of her drive and commitment not only to herself to get better but to others.”

Aside from her time on the diamond, Coy is the secretary for the Bobcat Student Athlete Advisory Committee, which she has been a member of since her freshman year. The SAAC talks about student athlete issues and pushes to raise money for Make-A-Wish.

“When you have an executive title, it comes with a little bit more responsibility, which she is so used to doing with softball,” said Gretchen Krumdieck, advisor of the SAAC. “She’s been really steady throughout her whole time with the SACC, and has strongly embraced her role this year. I think that she really embodies quiet leadership. She’s not out there boasting all the time about what she is doing, and she knows what it takes to get things done. She puts the work in and makes her teammates put the work in too.”

Coy is active in her communities both in Milledgeville and Warner Robins. She is heavily involved in her church, and has volunteered at both the Life Enrichment Center and Mary Vinson Library in Milledgeville.

“I’m a firm believer that you’re built by your city,” Coy said. “They invest in you. they provide and help give the money to help fund athletics, to fund our schools, and to fund our scholarships, so I feel like the best that I can do is give back to