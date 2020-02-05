Student struck on W. Montgomery street

A car struck a pedestrian while crossing the crosswalk on W. Montgomery Street at approximately 7:52 p.m. on Jan. 28.

The car, driven by a GC student, was traveling east on Montgomery Street, where there is a marked crosswalk, but no traffic signal. The pedestrian, Jenna Elkadi, and another individual were parked on Montgomery Street and were crossing towards the library when the car struck her. Elkadi was transported to Navicent Health Baldwin for treatment.

The other individual walking in the crosswalk was a short distance ahead and made it across the street safely.

“The driver of the vehicle stated she had a hard time seeing due to the headlights of a westbound truck that was also approaching the crosswalk area,” according to Georgia State Patrol.

This is not the first time a student has been struck on W. Montgomery Street. On Oct. 20, 2019 a different student was hit by a vehicle while standing next to her car. She was airlifted to Macon and had titanium rods put in both her legs.

GC Communications released a statement to the community stating that they are working to make the crosswalk safer.

“Georgia College places the utmost priority on the safety of its students and campus community. The university has been and continues to work with state authorities and the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) to enhance pedestrian safety,” said Cindy O’Donnell, GC media relations specialist.

Merritt Dismuke, a junior mass communication major, started a petition following the accident to install pedestrian lights at crosswalks on GC’s campus. As of Feb. 3, there have been almost 3,000 signatures.

“I know it would be expensive, but at the end of the day safety is the priority,” Dismuke said.

Georgia State Patrol said this investigation is ongoing.

Elkadi declined to comment for this piece.