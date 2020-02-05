Vick leads lady Bobcats over Augusta 62-43

The GC Women’s Basketball Team matched up against Augusta at home on Saturday, winning big 62-43. This game put the team back into the win column after seven straight losses, vowing to prove themselves with a third of the season remaining.

After a back-and-forth first half, the game was tied 24-24 at halftime. The second half became the story of the game, as the Bobcats outscored Augusta 38-19. This came in large part thanks to an outstanding performance from sophomore guard Harper Vick, who led both teams in scoring, posting a career high 29 points hitting three 3-pointers and going a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line.

“I’m really proud, It was a really big team effort and a great team win,” Vick said. “We had great energy throughout the whole game which is what we focused on. We just have to get better every day”

Her outstanding recent performances have earned her a second Bobcat Athlete of the Week Award, coming shortly after she posted her previous career high of 20 points on Jan. 15 versus Young Harris College. She also leads the Peach Belt Conference in free throw percentage.

Other standout performances included a game high 11 rebounds from senior forward Dail Adaway as well as an impressive performance by freshman forward Jaycie Bowen, who scored 13 points and hauled in nine rebounds, just one shy of a double-double.

“It was definitely a big win for us coming off the past few games,” Bowen said. “Tonight was a definite show of what teamwork really can do.”

The Bobcats credit this impactful win to their defensive efforts, especially in the second half where they held Augusta to only 8 points in the third quarter. GC also controlled the glass throughout the entirety of the game, out-rebounding the Jaguars by a whopping 14. Free throws also had a significant impact, as the Bobcats converted on 14 of 17 attempts opposed to 5 of 8 for Augusta.

“We did a nice job on the defensive end,” said head coach Ross Jolly “You’re usually gonna come out on top if you’re holding someone under 45 points. Usually when you play well it shows up in the results.”

The Bobcats are now 5-13 overall on the season, but are staying both positive and focused with the latter half of the season remaining. Moving forward, their next two games will be played on the road versus Columbus State on Feb. 5 before coming back home against Clayton State on Feb. 8.